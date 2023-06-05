Apple reveals new iOS 17 feature, Standby

Apple has announced a new feature coming with iOS 17 called Standby, which turns your iPhone into a smart display. This is similar to what Google does with its Pixel smartphones and the Pixel Stand.

Standby works by turning your phone on its side while it’s charging. You’ll see the screen turn into a clock. By swiping that screen, you’ll see the temperature and calendar. And you can use Widget-based smart stacks and live activities.

You can track basketball and other games live and turn on Siri.

If Apple never makes a smart display, this seems like a pretty good and less expensive experience.

This feature will launch alongside iOS 17.