Windows Copilot to get GPT-4 Turbo treatment, new features

Microsoft’s Copilot artificial intelligence (AI) tool is getting a series of upgrades, including access to OpenAI’s newest models and more.

As a Microsoft blog post detailed, Copilot will soon gain support for OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo and an updated DALL-E 3 model for image generation. Other new features include a code interpreter and a ‘deep search’ function.

By moving to the GPT-4 Turbo model, Copilt will be able to ‘see’ more data thanks to a larger 128k context window. That should translate to a better understanding of queries and improved responses.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator and Copilot now use an improved DALL-E 3 model that can generate higher quality and more accurate images.

Microsoft’s Edge browser, which has Copilt available in a sidebar, now allows Copilot to compose text on websites, allowing people to rewrite sentences right in websites. Copilot can also now summarize videos you watch.

The code interpreter feature is coming soon and will allow Copilot to write code based on user prompts. It can even run the code in sandboxed environments and use the results to offer higher-quality responses.

Finally, the ‘deep search’ function will let Bing users to dive deeper into complex topics with GPT-4.

GIFs credit: Microsoft

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge