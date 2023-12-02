Telecom news roundup: Spectrum auction results and Ericsson cybersecurity [Nov. 25-Dec.1]

Ericsson has partnered with three Canadian universities on a research initiative under the federal government’s Cyber Security Innovation Network program. More details on the partnership, along with a roundup of other telecom news from the week, are outlined below.

Government

The feds released the results of the 3,800MHz spectrum auction, pulling in $2.1 billion from telcos. Read more here.

The Government of Canada has launched a 9-8-8 suicide crisis helpline.

Business

Ericsson has partnered with Concordia University, the University of Manitoba, and the University of Waterloo to create secure 5G networks through artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is alleging telecom corporation Iris Technologies Inc. is part of a fraudulent tax credit venture.

Northwestel is the new telephone service provider for Atlin, B.C., a role it took over from Telus.

Rogers has released the 2023 recipients of Ted Rogers Community Grants, supporting 76 charities and non-profit organizations across Canada.

