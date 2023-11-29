The 2023 Ted Rogers Community Grants supports 76 organizations across Canada

Rogers has financially contributed to 76 charities and non-profit organizations across Canada through Ted Rogers Community Grants.

The grants focus on supporting youth between the ages of 12 and 29 through organizations focusing on four pillars: education, health and sport, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy.

Recipients for 2023 represent 283 Canadian communities supporting more than 45,000 young people. The organizations include B.C’s Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, Ontario’s Helping with Furniture, and Québec’s Alloprof. A full list of recipients is available on Rogers’ website.

“We are proud to support local organizations that are empowering youth across Canada to level the playing field and increase access to opportunities,” Navdeep Bains, Rogers’ chief corporate affairs officer, said in a press release. “Investing in young people through our community grants program will help build our country’s future.”

Image credit: Rogers

Source: Rogers