This week’s top tech news: 2023’s best phones, spectrum auctions and new shows to stream

This week, Antenna breaks through the post-Black Friday fugue with some hot stories about the best smartphones of the year, Iristel allegedly being part of a fraudulent tax credit scheme and why we think Alan Wake 2 deserves Game of the Year.
Check it out below, or subscribe here to get Antenna delivered to your inbox every Friday.
|Welcome back to Antenna! This week, we're recovering from deal-pocalypse and waking up from the Black Friday fugue.
Hopefully you were able to pick up some discounted tech or a cheaper mobile plan over the weekend. If not, you'll have to wait for Boxing Day.
Meanwhile, we have a packed newsletter this week. Be sure to check out MobileSyrup's best smartphones of the year to see the top picks.
In news this week, the CRA claimed Iristel is part of a fraudulent tax credit scheme, Xbox wants to put Game Pass everywhere, and Swifties will be able to rent the Eras Tour film next month.
We've got a last-minute addition as well this week: the federal government released the results of its 3,800MHz spectrum auction, pulling in $2.1 billion from telcos. Read more here.
And with a new month comes new content on streaming platforms. You can find our round-ups of what's new here.
Finally, read to the end for a taste of the Force 🛸
|2023 saw tons of smartphones launched in Canada. Here are our favourites and the phones we think are the best overall this year.
Read more
|Why Alan Wake 2 deserves to win Game of the Year
|Alan Wake 2 is undoubtedly a critical darling, especially in the games media space — so much so, in fact, that it’s tied with Baldur’s Gate 3 for the most Game Awards nominations, and one of those eight nods includes Game of the Year. But so far, it seems like not that many people are playing it.
|What's coming to streaming platforms in December on:
|Prime Video
|Highlights include Merry Little Batman, Candy Cane Lane, and Reacher Season 2.
|Watch now
|Crave
|Alongside several Christmas movies, December highlights include Gran Turismo, Venom, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
|Watch now
|Netflix
|Highlights include Rebel Moon -- Part One and Pokémon Concierge.
|Watch now
