Pizza Pizza’s at it again: two free months of Crave with a large three-topping pizza

Pizza Pizza is offering its customers a limited-time deal: when you order a large pizza with three drinks for $15.99 (plus tax), you get two free months of Crave Basic. In case you can’t keep track of all the subscriptions these days: Crave is Bell Media’s video streaming platform, offering certain movies and shows that are otherwise exclusive to American platforms.

Crave has paired up with other Canadian companies in the past to offer temporary subscriptions. From September 19, 2023 to February 28, 2024, signing up for a Tim Hortons credit card will earn you three free months of Crave Standard.

Crave offers three subscription tiers. “Crave Basic” is the cheapest, at $9.99 per month; it includes ads, and only one device can stream at a time. “Crave Standard” is the mid-level tier; it’s the same as Crave Basic, including ads, but up to 4 devices can stream at once. “Crave Premium” is totally ad-free, has other perks like offline downloads, and costs $19.99 per month.

Pizza Pizza offered the same deal around this time last year, except only one month of Crave was included. However, you got the best subscription tier with that deal. Crave’s pricing structure was different then; you paid for the amount of content you got, so the best subscription was “Crave Total.” It introduced ad tiers over the summer of 2023.

At the time of this publication, the promotional material for the current deal says you’ll get Crave Basic, but the Pizza Pizza website lists the cost of a Crave Basic subscription at $14.99 per month after the two months of free streaming. It is unclear if this is in error; MobileSyrup has reached out for clarification.

If you’re interested, you can order the deal on Pizza Pizza’s website. It’s unclear when Pizza Pizza will stop offering the promotion, but it does specify that the promo code for Crave you receive after ordering must be used before February 2, 2024.

