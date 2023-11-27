fbpx
News

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film to begin streaming in Canada in December

The Eras Tour will also come to Toronto and Vancouver in late 2024

Bradly Shankar
Nov 27, 20233:21 PM EST 0 comments
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will soon be available to stream at home in Canada.

On social media, Swift shared that the concert film will premiere on North American premium video on demand platforms on December 13th to coincide with her birthday. This will be an extended version of The Eras Tour movie that includes three additional songs: “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live.”

You’ll be able to rent the film starting December 13th, although exact pricing has yet to be confirmed.

The streaming premiere follows a massively successful theatrical run of the film, which kicked off in October. Her sold-out tour of the same name began in March and is set to conclude next year with six Toronto shows in November and three Vancouver performances in December.

Image credit: Taylor Swift

Comments