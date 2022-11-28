Get a month of Crave Total free with a large three-topping pizza

Pizza Pizza is running a new promotion offering a Crave membership for one month.

The promotion includes a large three-topping pizza with three drinks (355ml) and a month of Crave for $15.99. The Crave combo is available for purchase until January 2nd, and the promo code has to be redeemed by February 2nd.

The promotion gives you one month of Crave Total, which is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, and more. Following the one month your subscription will automatically renew at the current subscription fee of $19.99.

Source: Pizza Pizza