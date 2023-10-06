Get three months of Crave for free if you sign up for Tim Hortons’ credit card

Tim Horton’s financial businesses is giving people who sign up for the company’s credit card 3 months of free access to Crave.

The Bell Media streaming service offers access to a variety of shows, including programming on HBO and HBO Max.

To access the free service, customers need to sign up for Tims Financial and apply for a credit card. Once approved, head to the Tims Financial section on the Tim Hortons app and select ‘claim offer.’ Customers will receive an email with a promo code to use at crave.ca/redeem.

The offer is available until November 19th. Customers who receive a code must redeem it by March 31st.

After the three months are up, Crave will charge users a $14.99 monthly fee. According to Crave’s website, this will get users the standard subscription option. It includes ads and allows four streams at the same time. Crave has two other options, a $9.99 one and a $19.99 one that’s ad-free.

According to the FAQ section on the Tims Finacial website, users can change which subscription they have access to.

This is the latest offer from the coffee shop turned financial business. Last month, it announced card holders could access free transit rides with select agencies in Ontario for a limited time.

Source: Tims Financial