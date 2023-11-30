Chrome zero-day vulnerability fixed by Google with an update

Zero-day exploits are vulnerabilities or security flaws in a system that its developers are unaware of until they are exploited.

Google Chrome has been especially susceptible to these vulnerabilities, and the latest exploit that it faced was the sixth zero-day vulnerability this year for the browser, as shared by BleepingComputer.

Google has released an urgent security update to patch the vulnerability and shared information about it in a blog post.

The company confirmed that the flaw (CVE-2023-6345) has an existing exploit in the wild. “Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2023-6345 exists in the wild,” wrote the company.

The security update for Chrome has been rolled out, though it might or might not be widely available to users yet. To update Chrome, click on the three dots on the top right of your browser and hover your cursor over ‘Help.’ Select ‘About Google Chrome’ and check for updates.

The bug was reported on Friday, November 24th, by Benoît Sevens and Clément Lecigne, two security researchers with Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG).

Google didn’t further detail the exploit. It said, “Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.”

Source: Google Via: BleepingComputer