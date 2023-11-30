New on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and cloud in early December 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the first half of December.

Highlights include Remnant: From the Ashes, Goat Simulator 3 and Ubisoft Toronto’s Far Cry 6.

Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC) — November 30th

Remnant II (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) — November 30th

Spirit of the North (Cloud, Console, and PC) — December 1st

SteamWorld Build (Cloud, Console, and PC) — December 1st

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — December 5th

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC) — December 5th

While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Console, and PC) — December 5th

World War Z: Aftermath (Cloud, Console, and PC) — December 5th

Goat Simulator 3 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — December 7th

Against the Storm (PC) — December 8th

Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC) — December 12th

Far Cry 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — December 14th

Additionally, Xbox revealed that Totally Reliable Delivery Service and Toronto-based Torn Banner’s Chivalry 2 are joining the Game Pass Core catalogue on December 6th. The $11.99/month service offers access to more than 25 games and online play. It’s important to note that Microsoft only plans to add to the Core catalogue two or three times per year.

Finally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on December 15th:

Chained Echoes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Opus Magnum (PC)

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rubber Bandits (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any title in the catalogue so you can buy them and keep playing even after they leave the service.

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription PC costs $11.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month.

Find out what came to Game Pass last month here.

Image credit: Coffee Stain

Source: Xbox