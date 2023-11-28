Koodo, Freedom still have $34/50GB plans, Fido and Virgin end theirs

Rogers-owned Fido and Bell-owned Virgin Plus have followed through on plans to remove their 50GB Black Friday options. However, Telus’ Koodo still has its plan available.

As detailed yesterday, Fido confirmed to MobileSyrup that November 27th was the last day for its $34/50GB plan. Likewise, Virgin confirmed the same for its $35/50GB plan.

Koodo didn’t respond to MobileSyrup’s questions or share an end date for its $34/50GB Black Friday plan. Additionally, the Koodo website doesn’t list an end date for the plan. As such, it’s not clear how long the plan will stick around.

Beyond those three, Freedom Mobile still has its $34/50GB plan available, though Freedom’s offer includes 5G data instead of 4G like the others. Again, no end date is listed, so it’s unclear how much longer it will be available.

You can check out Koodo’s plan here or Freedom’s plan here.