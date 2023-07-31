Samsung drops high bitrate option for 8K videos on Galaxy S23 Ultra

One of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s primary selling points is its exemplary camera system.

The device features a quad-camera setup with a 200-megapixel wide camera, a 10-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

With the impressive camera system, the phone is able to record 8K videos at 24fps or 30fps. However, Samsung has quietly removed a feature that allowed users to increase the bitrate of 8K videos for better quality. The change was first reported by PiunikaWeb, via AndroidAuthority.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra launched with an option to enable “High bitrate videos” in the camera settings. This feature increased the bitrate of 8K videos from 80Mbit/s to around 200 Mbit/s, resulting in larger file sizes but also more detailed videos. However, said high-bitrate videos were reportedly not smooth and had stutters and jerks. Hence, with the July update for the S23 series, the company has disabled the high bitrate feature.

Several Galaxy S23 Ultra owners (1), (2), (3), (4) have confirmed on Reddit and other platforms that the high bitrate option is no longer available after installing the update. Samsung has not given any official statement about the change, nor did it mention it prior to the update. It’s worth noting that users can not downgrade to the previous firmware version to get back access to high-bitrate videos.

It is unclear if Samsung will bring back the high bitrate option for 8K videos on the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the future.

Source: PiunikaWeb, via AndroidAuthority