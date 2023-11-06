Samsung looking to sell 35 million S24 units touting AI prowess: report

A new report suggests that Samsung will be touting AI as a major selling point of its Galaxy S24 series.

The Korea Daily indicates that Samsung has targeted shipping out 35 million Galaxy S24 units in 2024. That’s a 10 percent higher volume than the S23 series and higher than the previous S22 and S21 series. Further, the South Korean company has set a production volume for its Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 series at 8.2 million units.

Samsung aims to sell this many units by touting the powers of artificial intelligence. Rumours indicate that Samsung will integrate either OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google Bard on its upcoming flagships. Google has previously said that Bard isn’t a replacement for Google Assistant. Therefore, it’s unlikely that Bard will be on the S24 series — and even from an AI-only standpoint, Google wouldn’t insert Bard into a non-Pixel handset. However, Google and Samsung have partnered with one another before, like launching a new version of Wear OS on the Galaxy Watch 5.

In total, Samsung has a production target of 253 million units, which is slightly above Apple’s target of 250 million units. However, these numbers have not been finalized. Further, it’s possible that if Apple does ship this many units, it’ll become the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer.

However, with AI on board, Samsung thinks that it can take the lead from Apple. The device will use AI across pictures, messages and voice typing to have the best experience.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 uses a lot of on-device AI capabilities, which Samsung might use to push its AI capabilities.

Rumours indicate that Samsung might launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 17th in the U.S.

Source: The Korea Daily, Android Police