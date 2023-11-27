Best Buy’s Cyber Monday promotion discounts the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2

If you’re a Samsung Galaxy phone user, and looking for a new item tracker, the SmartTag 2 is a great choice.

The pill-shaped tracker has a big punch hole that makes it easy to attach it to a range of objects. Additionally, the SmartTag 2 features a built-in button that can be customized to perform several tasks, including controlling smart home devices, running routines, changing smart home security modes, locating your phone and more.

The item tracker features an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means the device can be submerged in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes without causing damage.

For tracking, the SmartTag 2 uses both Bluetooth and Ultra-wideband technology (UWB), paired with Samsung’s SmartThings Find network.

The tracker is currently discounted at Best Buy as part of its Cyber Monday sale.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Bluetooth Tracker – 4 Pack – Black/White: $83.99 (save $56)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Bluetooth Tracker – Black: $23.99 (save $16)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Bluetooth Tracker – White: $23.99 (save $16)

Learn more about the Galaxy SmartTag 2 here.

