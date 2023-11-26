Amazon Canada’s ‘Cyber Monday’ deals are now live

Well, if Black Friday was not enough for you, then check out these deals on tech for Cyber Monday from Amazon Canada.
Amazon devices
- Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire TV Devices
- Save up to 43% on Echo Show Devices and Smart Home Bundles
- Save up to 41% on RING Doorbells, Cameras, and Bundles
- Save up to 32% on Amazon Fire Tablets for the Whole Family
- Save up to 30% on Kindle E-readers
- Save up to 60% on Echo Smart Speakers and Smart Home Bundles
- Save up to 35% on Amazon Fire TV Smart TVs
- Save up to 42% on Echo On The Go Devices
- Save up to 36% on Amazon Luna Gaming
Gaming, VR, laptops, tablets
- Save 17% on Meta Quest 2
- Save 22% on Xbox Series S
- Save 11% on Xbox Series X – Diablo IV Bundle
- Save 11% PS5 Console – Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle
- Save 11% on PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (slim)
- Save up to 50% on Logitech Mice, Keyboards, Webcams
- Save up to 27% on PlayStation accessories
- Save up to 33% on Xbox Wireless Controllers
- Save up to 44% on Games from Ubisoft
- Save up to 25% on Warner games
- Save up to 25% on Apple iMacs and MacBooks
- Save up to 18% on Microsoft Surface Devices
- Save 20% on Apple iPad (9th Gen) WiFi
Audio
- Save 31% on Google Pixel Buds Pro
- Save up to 50% on JBL Headphones and Speakers
- Save up to 44% on Sony headphones & speakers
- Save up to 34% on Bose headphones, earbuds, & Bluetooth speakers
- Save up to 34% on Beats
- Save up to 27% on Apple AirPods
- Save up to 32% on Beats Studio Buds Wireless Earbuds
Health and Fitness Trackers
- Save up to 41% on Fitbit Health & Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches
- Save 12% on Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) GPS
- Save up to 30% on Garmin smartwatches & navigation devices
- Save up to 24% on HUAWEI Smartwatches
- Samsung Galaxy Watch are up to 20% off
Smartphones
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.