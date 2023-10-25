fbpx
New on Paramount+ Canada: November 2023

Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie and Emma Stone star in The Curse, a new comedy series from Showtime and A24

Bradly Shankar
Oct 25, 20233:14 PM EDT 0 comments
The Curse

Paramount has revealed everything that’s coming to its Paramount+ service in Canada in November.

Highlights include The Curse (a new comedy series from Benny Safdie and Canada’s Nathan Fielder), the latest NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Sydney, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves, a new Western from Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan.

See below for the full list of new content.

November 1st

  • Ink Master (Season 15) [Paramount+ Original]
  • Isle of MTV: Malta 2023

November 3rd

  • Dead Shot
  • The Rescue: Weight of the World [Paramount+ Original]

November 5th

  • Lawmen: Bass Reeves [Paramount+ Original]

November 7th

  • De La Calle [Paramount+ Original]
  • Drunk History (Seasons 1-6)
  • The Imitation Game
  • Young Dylan (new episode block)

November 10th

  • Accused (Season 1)
  • Black Site
  • Bring on the Dancing Horses (Season 1)
  • The Curse [Paramount+ Original]

November 12th

  • Hot Mess Holiday

November 13th

  • Criminal Minds (Seasons 7-12)

November 14th

  • An Officer and a Gentleman
  • Monster High (new episode block)
  • Pay or Die
  • Without a Paddle

November 16th

  • Anderson “Spider” Silva (Season 1)

November 17th

  • A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
  • You’re Killing Me

November 21st

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • Alive in Bronze
  • Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
  • Blue’s Clues & You (new episode block)
  • The Choice is Yours
  • Last Songs from Kabul
  • NCIS: Sydney [Paramount+ Original]
  • The Hills (Seasons 1-6)
  • The Hills: New Beginnings (Seasons 1-2)
  • Omoiyari: A Song Film by Kishi Bashi
  • The Terminal
  • Tattoo on my Brain
  • Suburbicon

November 22nd

  • Good Burger

November 23rd

  • One Trillion Dollars [Paramount+]
  • Sheroes

November 24th

  • Cross Country Christmas

November 28th

  • A Bad Mom’s Christmas
  • Bad Santa
  • Bad Santa 2
  • Digman! (Season 1)
  • Love the Coopers
  • The Manchurian Candidate
  • Point Break
  • Smashing Glass
  • Standing Up, Falling Down

November 29th

  • Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage

November 30th

  • Classified (Season 1)

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada. Earlier this week, Paramount also confirmed that a ‘Premium’ membership is coming to the service in Canada in November.

Find out what came to Paramount+ Canada in October here.

