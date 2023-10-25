New on Paramount+ Canada: November 2023

Paramount has revealed everything that’s coming to its Paramount+ service in Canada in November.

Highlights include The Curse (a new comedy series from Benny Safdie and Canada’s Nathan Fielder), the latest NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Sydney, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves, a new Western from Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan.

See below for the full list of new content.

November 1st

Ink Master (Season 15) [Paramount+ Original]

Isle of MTV: Malta 2023

November 3rd

Dead Shot

The Rescue: Weight of the World [Paramount+ Original]

November 5th

Lawmen: Bass Reeves [Paramount+ Original]

November 7th

De La Calle [Paramount+ Original]

Drunk History (Seasons 1-6)

The Imitation Game

Young Dylan (new episode block)

November 10th

Accused (Season 1)

Black Site

Bring on the Dancing Horses (Season 1)

The Curse [Paramount+ Original]

November 12th

Hot Mess Holiday

November 13th

Criminal Minds (Seasons 7-12)

November 14th

An Officer and a Gentleman

Monster High (new episode block)

Pay or Die

Without a Paddle

November 16th

Anderson “Spider” Silva (Season 1)

November 17th

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

You’re Killing Me

November 21st

The ABCs of Book Banning

Alive in Bronze

Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney

Blue’s Clues & You (new episode block)

The Choice is Yours

Last Songs from Kabul

NCIS: Sydney [Paramount+ Original]

The Hills (Seasons 1-6)

The Hills: New Beginnings (Seasons 1-2)

Omoiyari: A Song Film by Kishi Bashi

The Terminal

Tattoo on my Brain

Suburbicon

November 22nd

Good Burger

November 23rd

One Trillion Dollars [Paramount+]

Sheroes

November 24th

Cross Country Christmas

November 28th

A Bad Mom’s Christmas

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Digman! (Season 1)

Love the Coopers

The Manchurian Candidate

Point Break

Smashing Glass

Standing Up, Falling Down

November 29th

Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage

November 30th

Classified (Season 1)

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada. Earlier this week, Paramount also confirmed that a ‘Premium’ membership is coming to the service in Canada in November.

Find out what came to Paramount+ Canada in October here.

Image credit: Showtime