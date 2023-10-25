New on Paramount+ Canada: November 2023

Paramount has revealed everything that’s coming to its Paramount+ service in Canada in November.
Highlights include The Curse (a new comedy series from Benny Safdie and Canada’s Nathan Fielder), the latest NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Sydney, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves, a new Western from Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan.
See below for the full list of new content.
November 1st
- Ink Master (Season 15) [Paramount+ Original]
- Isle of MTV: Malta 2023
November 3rd
- Dead Shot
- The Rescue: Weight of the World [Paramount+ Original]
November 5th
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves [Paramount+ Original]
November 7th
- De La Calle [Paramount+ Original]
- Drunk History (Seasons 1-6)
- The Imitation Game
- Young Dylan (new episode block)
November 10th
- Accused (Season 1)
- Black Site
- Bring on the Dancing Horses (Season 1)
- The Curse [Paramount+ Original]
November 12th
- Hot Mess Holiday
November 13th
- Criminal Minds (Seasons 7-12)
November 14th
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Monster High (new episode block)
- Pay or Die
- Without a Paddle
November 16th
- Anderson “Spider” Silva (Season 1)
November 17th
- A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
- You’re Killing Me
November 21st
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- Alive in Bronze
- Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
- Blue’s Clues & You (new episode block)
- The Choice is Yours
- Last Songs from Kabul
- NCIS: Sydney [Paramount+ Original]
- The Hills (Seasons 1-6)
- The Hills: New Beginnings (Seasons 1-2)
- Omoiyari: A Song Film by Kishi Bashi
- The Terminal
- Tattoo on my Brain
- Suburbicon
November 22nd
- Good Burger
November 23rd
- One Trillion Dollars [Paramount+]
- Sheroes
November 24th
- Cross Country Christmas
November 28th
- A Bad Mom’s Christmas
- Bad Santa
- Bad Santa 2
- Digman! (Season 1)
- Love the Coopers
- The Manchurian Candidate
- Point Break
- Smashing Glass
- Standing Up, Falling Down
November 29th
- Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage
November 30th
- Classified (Season 1)
A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada. Earlier this week, Paramount also confirmed that a ‘Premium’ membership is coming to the service in Canada in November.
