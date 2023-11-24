Best Buy’s Black Friday Weekend sale discounts Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones

Best Buy has gone live with its final Black Friday Weekend sale event, with discounts on robot vacuums, gaming peripherals, smart home tech and more.

One of the highlights of the sale event is Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ear noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones are a premium pair of wireless headphones that offer exceptional sound quality and noise cancellation. They’re known for their comfortable design with soft leather ear cushions, a long battery life of up to 30 hours, and a built-in microphone for hands-free calls.

The XM5s feature 30mm drivers for better sound alongside four beamforming microphones calibrated only to pick up your voice.

The headphones are currently discounted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Weekend sale event:

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Silver: $399.99 (save $100)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $399.99 (save $100)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Blue: $399.99 (save $100)

Find all other Black Friday Weekend promotion deals below:

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Hair Styler Gift Set – Ultra Blue/Blush: $649.99 (save $150)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 3 Pack – White: $389.99 (save $210)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant – Charcoal: $178.99 (save $121)

Philips 800 Automatic Espresso Machine With Milk Frother – Matte Black: $399.99 (save $550)

Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum – Silver/Purple: $399.99 (save $150)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $219.99 (save $60)

Contixo F31 Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller – Grey/Black: $359.99 (save $100)

SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One – Black: $149.99 (save $110)

Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL Backlit Mechanical Yellow Gaming Keyboard – English: $79.99 (save $60)

Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED 25600 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $119.99 (save $50)

ASUS Wireless AX3000 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (RT-AX58U/CA): $129.99 (save $70)

Blink Video Doorbell – Black: $34.99 (save $35)

Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch with Fitbit Premium & Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $199.99 (save $60)

iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal (7550): $499.99 (save $500)

TCL S4 58-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Direct Lit Roku Smart TV (58S450R-CA) – 2023: $429.99 (save $170)

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation/PC – Dark: $279.99 (save $120)

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i All-In-One Desktop PC (Intel Core i7-13620H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Win 11): $999.99 (save $400)

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer: $329.99 (save $70)

ASUS 24-inch FHD 165Hz 0.5ms GTG TN LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor (VG248QG) – Black: $179.99 (save $70)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – White: $199.99 (save $90)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar 47mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Slate Grey: $499.99 (save $450)

Xbox Series X 1TB Diablo IV Bundle: $599.99 (save $60)

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB – Graphite – Unlocked: $649.99 (save $220)

Meta Quest 2 128GB VR Headset with Touch Controllers: $349.99 (save $70)

Google Nest Wifi Pro Wi-Fi 6E Router – Snow – 3 Pack: $369.99 (save $160)

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 128GB Chrome OS Tablet w/ SnapDragon 7c 8-Core Processor – Storm Grey: $349.99 (save $150)

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm IS Lens Kit: $549.99 (save $100)

Seagate Expansion Desktop 14TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive (STKP14000400): $239.99 (save $130)

Segway Ninebot G30P MAX Adult Electric Scooter (350W Motor/ 65km Range / 30km/h Top Speed) – Dark Grey: $899.99 (save $270)

Rode Wireless ME Condenser Microphone & Lavalier Go Professional Microphone: $259.98 (save $50)

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm IS Lens Kit & REBEL T7 Accessory Kit: $549.99 (save $105)

Check out the sale page here.

For every carriers’ Black Friday offers, follow this link. For retailer Black Friday tech deals, follow this link.

Image credit: Best Buy

