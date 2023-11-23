New on Mubi Canada: December 2023

Global movie streaming service Mubi has revealed what’s coming to its catalogue in Canada in December.

Highlights include the Kristen Stewart-led Personal Shopper and Lars von Trier’s Breaking the Waves.

Read on for the full list:

December 1st

Breaking the Waves

Clouds of Sils Maria

Julia

Oh, Woe Is Me

Personal Shopper

Torment

December 8th

A Tiger in Paradise

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin

December 15th

The Unknown Country

December 22nd

The Beasts

Daydreaming So Vividly About Our Spanish Holidays

Mubi costs $14.99/month with a seven-day free trial.

Image credit: Mubi