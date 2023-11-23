New on Mubi Canada: December 2023

Global movie streaming service Mubi has revealed what’s coming to its catalogue in Canada in December.
Highlights include the Kristen Stewart-led Personal Shopper and Lars von Trier’s Breaking the Waves.
Read on for the full list:
December 1st
- Breaking the Waves
- Clouds of Sils Maria
- Julia
- Oh, Woe Is Me
- Personal Shopper
- Torment
December 8th
- A Tiger in Paradise
- The 36th Chamber of Shaolin
December 15th
- The Unknown Country
December 22nd
- The Beasts
- Daydreaming So Vividly About Our Spanish Holidays
Mubi costs $14.99/month with a seven-day free trial.
Image credit: Mubi