New on CBC Gem: December 2023

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in December.
Highlights include CBC Original Something Undone, holiday specials for The Great British Baking Show and the drama series Station Eleven starring Vancouver’s Mackenzie Davis.
Read on for the full list:
December 1st
- Call the Midwife (Season 12 holiday specials)
- Das Boot (Season 4)
- The Next Step (Season 5)
- Odd Squad (Season 2B)
December 3rd
- The Great British Baking Show (Season 13 — Christmas Special)
December 4th
- Dog Academy (Season 1B)
December 6th
- Christmas Ever After
- The Secret World of Incels
- Younger (Season 3)
December 7th
- Kid Sister (Season 2)
December 13th
- The Christmas Setup
- Is Anybody Out There?
- War and Peace
December 14th
- Something Undone [CBC Original]
December 15th
- Bardot
December 20th
- Station Eleven
December 26th
- Best in Miniature (Season 3)
- Lion
December 27th
- The Great British Baking Show (Season 13: New Year’s Special)
Additionally, CBC teased what’s coming to Gem in January:
- Booksmart
- Colin From Accounts
- D.I. Ray
- Ghosting with Luke Hutchie and Matthew Finlan in Limbo
- Summer Love
The full list of what came to CBC Gem in November, including the BlackBerry series, can be found here.
Best in Miniature was produced by marblemedia, a division of MobileSyrup parent company Blue Ant Media.
Image credit: CBC Gem