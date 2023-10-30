Rogers offers five free rides on the TTC for its credit card holders

If you are a TTC (Toronto Transit Commission) rider and a Rogers credit cardholder, you are in for a treat!

Starting Wednesday, November 1st, TTC customers with any Rogers Bank credit card with a mobile wallet will get five free rides, claimable until the end of 2023.

This comes soon after Rogers’ rollout of 5G connectivity across the entire TTC network, including the subway.

The promotion offers a credit of $3.30 per ride, up to one credit per day and five credits total.

Follow the links to learn how to set up your Rogers Bank credit card with Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

To find out more about how to redeem five free rides with the Rogers credit card and mobile wallet, visit rogersbank.com/TTC.

Source: Rogers