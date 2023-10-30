Sony confirms release dates for new PlayStation earbuds, headphones

Sony has announced launch dates for its PlayStation Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite headset.

The earbuds will be released on December 6th, 2023, while the wireless headset will drop on February 21st, 2024.

PlayStation has confirmed that both accessories will come to Canada, although specific Canadian pricing has yet to be revealed. For reference, the Elite and Explore cost $149.99 USD (roughly $207 CAD) and $199.99 USD (about $277 CAD), respectively.

Pre-orders will also go live in countries like the U.S. through PlayStation Direct, although that website isn’t available in Canada. We’ll update this story with Canadian pricing and retailers once that information becomes available.

The accessories leverage Sony’s new PlayStation Link technology, which delivers “low latency, lossless audio,” and include a USB adapter. The earbuds and headset can be used on PlayStation 5, PC, the upcoming PlayStation Portal handheld and any other device that supports Bluetooth.

It should be noted, however, that the Portal will not support Bluetooth and, therefore, can only use the wireless Pulse devices (via their adapter).

