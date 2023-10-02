Rogers turns on 5G services for all carriers, including Bell and Telus

Rogers Communications has announced that it has opened its 5G services to all Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway riders, including Bell and Telus customers.

In an official announcement, Rogers confirmed that customers of “all major Canadian wireless carriers” can connect to the carrier’s 5G wireless service to gain access to talk, text, and streaming capabilities. Service is enabled in the following areas of the TTC subway lines:

On Line 1: All stations and tunnels in the Downtown U; plus Spadina and Dupont stations

On Line 2: Thirteen stations from Keele to Castle Frank; plus the tunnels between St. George and Yonge stations

In order to ensure all riders will be able to connect, Rogers confirmed it conducted numerous tests, including live calls with Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly. During these tests, Rielly FaceTimed his father while riding the subway, as seen below.

Earlier this year, Rogers acquired the cellular network in the TTC subway system and BAI Canada as part of the acquisition. Investing millions, Rogers rolled out 5G service and strengthened 911 access across 75 stations. Previously, the network wasn’t able to support all TTC riders.

“Our team has been working around the clock to introduce an immediate solution so all riders can connect when traveling on the busiest sections of the TTC subway system. I am so proud of our Rogers technology team who continue to bring innovation, ingenuity, and leading solutions to Canadians. Today’s announcement is another milestone in our plan to make wireless services available throughout the entire subway system,” said Tony Staffieri, president and CEO of Rogers said in a statement.

Bell and Telus have questioned Rogers’ purchase of the TTC subway system’s wireless infrastructure as part of an Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) consultation.

Koodo recently texted Greater Toronto Area subscribers, stating that wireless overage on the subway is coming in early October. Bell also recently stated that its customers will have access “in the coming weeks.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Rogers