Win a Pixel 8 Pro with Telus

We’re offering the Pixel 8 Pro in a new giveaway in partnership with Telus. Telus’ award-winning 5G network offers ultrafast speeds and increased reliability coast-to-coast.

This giveaway includes the 128GB Pixel 8 Pro in ‘Bay.’ When customers get the latest Google Pixel 8 Pro at Telus, they join a 5G network that gives back to vulnerable Canadians through programs like ‘Mobility for Good.’

This contest ends November 14th, with a winner chosen on November 15th.

In our review of the Pixel 8 Pro, Dean Daley said: “The Pixel 8 Pro is an awesome flagship, but unfortunately, it’s not that different from its predecessor for people who want to upgrade. However, if you have anything older than the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 8 Pro is definitely a lot more appealing.”

If you don’t win this contest, you can still purchase the latest Google Pixel 8 Pro on Canada’s most-awarded mobile network by visiting Telus today.

