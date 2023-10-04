Google’s Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 offer new camera features

Google has finally announced the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, its latest flagship smartphones.

The Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 are now available for pre-order and release on October 12th. The Pixel 8 Pro is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models, and the Pixel 8 comes in 128GB and 256GB variants. The Pixel 8 Pro starts at $1,349, and the Pixel 8 starts at $949.

The Pixel 8 Pro comes in ‘Bay,’ ‘Porcelain’ and ‘Obsidian’, and the Pixel 8 is available in ‘Hazel,’ ‘Porcelain’ and ‘Rose’

The Pixel 8 Pro features 12GB of RAM, a triple camera setup with 5x zoom and the Tensor G3 processor. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 lacks a periscope shooter and only features 8GB of RAM. Further, the high-end Pixel 8 Pro sports a 5,010mAh battery, while the Pixel 8 features a 4570mAh power source. This year, both handsets offer a 120Hz refresh rate display.

They also include a new feature called ‘Video Boost,’ which allows you to send your video to Google’s data centre. According to Google, you then get the clip back a couple of hours later with better lighting, HDR, and more.

Check out my hands-on with the Pixel 8 Pro here and my hands-on with the Pixel 8 here.

Follow this link for all of our content from Google’s Pixel 8 event.