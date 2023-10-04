With Google’s Pixel 8, size does matter

I had the opportunity to check out the Pixel 8, Google’s smaller flagship, ahead of the tech giant’s Made by Google event.
While I won’t be reviewing the smartphone this year, I still wanted to share my overall impressions of Google’s latest base-level handset. After putting it through its paces, MobileSyrup’s Jon Lamont will share his more detailed thoughts about the phone in our full review.
Pixel 8
Pixel 7
Display
6.2-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED Actua Display, 428ppi, 60-120Hz refresh rate
6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 416ppi, 90Hz refresh rate
Processor
Tensor G3
Tensor G2
RAM
8GB of RAM
8GB of RAM
Storage
128GB, 256GB
128GB, 256GB
Dimensions (in.)
5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4in (150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm)
6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3in (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm)
Weight
187g
197g (6.9oz)
Rear Facing Camera
50-megapixel (f/1.69) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)
50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
Front Facing Camera
10.5-megapixel (f/2.2)
10.8-megapixel
OS
Android 14
Android 13
Battery
4575mAh
4,355mAh
Network Connectivity
GSM / HSPA / LTE/ 5G
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Dual SIM (single nano-SIM and eSIM)
Launch Date
October 12, 2023
October 13, 2022
Misc
Colours: Obsidian, Hazel, Rose
Colours: Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass
It’s all in the size
On paper, the Pixel 8 is a notable improvement over its predecessor, offering Google’s new Tensor G3 chipset, a fresh 50-megapixel primary camera, macro focus and a display that can go up to a 120Hz refresh rate.
Like the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 8 is more rounded than its predecessor. I prefer larger smartphones, especially the great-feeling Pixel 8 Pro. However, if you like smaller form factors, the Pixel 8 should be right up your alley, especially since the handset is smaller this time, with a 6.2-inch display and minimized bezels compared to its predecessor.
The overall design of the Pixel 8 is quite attractive, including its rounded corners and overall thinner appearance. The smartphone’s satin rear is nice, but I prefer the matte back on the Pixel 8 Pro.
Colour-wise, the Pixel 8 comes in ‘Rose,’ ‘Hazel,’ and ‘Obsidian,’ and though Hazel is the highlight here, I still prefer pink.
120Hz comes to Google’s entry-level smartphone
The Pixel 8 offers a display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution that can reach up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a step up from the 90Hz the Pixel 7 offers. While it’s difficult to tell the difference between a 90Hz refresh rate and one 120Hz, it’s still great Google increased the refresh rate. Other mid-range devices like Samsung’s A73 and the Moto G Stylus 2023 also feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, so it makes sense for Google to add this feature from a competitive standpoint.
The Pixel 8 also features 8GB of RAM, a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, Google’s new Tensor G3 chip and the Titan M2 security chip. I didn’t get the chance to test the smartphone’s cameras, but this time around, the Pixel 8 features the ability to shoot macro photos. Its primary shooter has also been updated, just like the Pixel 8 Pro.
“Based on my brief time with Google’s Pixel 8, I’d say it can stand head-to-head with other mid-range handsets.”
Everything else
In my brief time with the Pixel 8, it seemed snappy enough performance-wise. Of course, Jon will be more thoroughly testing the Tensor G3 chip’s power in his review of the Pixel 8. I watched a few demos performed on the Pixel 8 Pro, such as a ‘Magic Editor’ that can dramatically change your picture using machine learning and ‘Best Take,’ which can help when the person in the picture is not looking at the right camera. These features can also be used with the Pixel 8 and its Tensor G3 chip. Unfortunately, the Pixel 8 doesn’t feature a temperature sensor like the Pixel 8 Pro.
Despite lacking selfie autofocus like the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 8 also sports more accurate Face Unlock, allowing it to authenticate payments and other biometrically secure features.
Based on my brief time with Google’s Pixel 8, I’d say it can stand head-to-head with other mid-range handsets, especially because it still features a flagship processor.
To learn about the Pixel 8 Pro, check out my hands-on, and keep an eye on MobileSyrup for our Pixel 8, 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 reviews.
Google’s Pixel 8 releases on October 12th for $949. Follow this link for all of our content from Google’s Pixel 8 event.