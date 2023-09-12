Apple creates new FineWoven material to use in accessories

Apple has developed a new textile to use in its watch bands, cases, and AirTag holders.

Named “FineWoven,” it’s made of 68 percent post-consumer recycled content, which provides a lower carbon footprint than leather.

“Leather is a popular material for accessories, but it has a significant carbon footprint, especially at Apple’s scale,” Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives shared at Apple’s Wonderlust event. “To reduce our impact, we will no longer use leather in any new Apple product, including watchbands, and that starts today.”

The material is suede-like and will be available with the Magnetic Link and Modern Buckle bands.

In further environmental measures, the company has redesigned the Sport Loop band to now include 82 percent recycled yarn. All of the company’s new Watch Sport Loops are carbon neutral.

The environmental move also applies to Apple’s partnerships with Nike. Nike’s Sport Band has at least 32 percent recycled fluoroelastomer, and the Sport Loop option with the space-dye pattern uses yarn from previous seasons.

Image credit: Apple