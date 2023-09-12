AirPods Pro with USB-C made official at Apple ‘Wonderlust’ Event

After months of heavy rumours and speculation, Apple has gone ahead and officially announced an update to its AirPods Pro — the inevitable switch to the USB-C charging standard.

The announcement comes at the tech giant’s ‘Wonderlust’ keynote, where it took the wraps off of its iPhone 15 lineup of smartphones.

Among other changes, the entire iPhone 15 lineup has also switched from the proprietary Lightning connector to the open USB-C standard.

The AirPods lineup still includes other models that have not yet made the jump to USB-C. With the European Union’s mandate soon coming into effect, it’s presumably only a matter of time until those devices ditch the Lightning port as well.

Image credit: Apple