Apple announces USB-C iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus

At its ‘Wonderlust’ Fall hardware event today, Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 flagship series.

As long-rumoured, both the base iPhones, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, now feature a Dynamic Island, the reactive notch that Apple introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models last year, allowing users to control music, track deliveries, keep an eye on flight information and more.

The iPhone 15 sports a 6.1-inch OLED display, while the larger iPhone 15 Plus features a 6.7-inch OLED.

Further, both devices are finally making the switch from lighting to USB-C, which Apple says will provide faster charging and data transfer speeds, as well as compatibility with more accessories. Now, you can use the same cable to charge a range of Apple products, including your MacBook, iPad and iPhone.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro both feature the A16 Bionic chipset, the same chipset that powered last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models. The chip features nearly 16 billion transistors and uses a 4nm process. A16 includes a ‘Display Engine’ to power Dynamic Island, and other screen-related content.

Spec-wise, the most significant upgrade with the iPhone 15 is in its cameras. For the first time, the base iPhones now feature a 48-megapixel, f/1.6 main rear camera, while its predecessors featured 12-megapixel main sensors.

The cameras feature pixel binning, paired with Apple’s Photonic engine to create super high-resolution images with rich details. Further, Apple states that Portraits are getting even better with the iPhone 15 line. Users wouldn’t have to switch to portrait mode when clicking photos as the phone will detect humans in the view finder.

Apple also mentioned that the iPhone 15 has all-day battery life, while the iPhone 15 Plus has a bigger battery, though it did not mention the battery size for either device.

The iPhone 15 starts at $799 USD (about $1,083 CAD), while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899 USD (roughly $1,218 CAD). The devices will be available in Pink, Yellow, Green, Yellow and Black colourways.

