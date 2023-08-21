Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks are up to 40 percent off

The Amazon deals just keep on coming.
If you’re looking for what could be the best streaming stick on the market, then check out these offers on the Fire TV Stick:
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $49.99 (save 29%)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $29.99 (save 40%)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $54.99 (save 27%)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $44.99 (save 25%)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $29.99 (save 40%)
