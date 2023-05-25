Ubisoft is hosting a premium sale, offers up to 80 percent off select titles

The Ubisoft Store is running a premium sale on some of its most popular games. Discounts of up to 80 percent will be available on PC copies of Ubisoft titles from May 25th to June 1st, 2023. The deal is available globally, except for in France.

A few of the best discounts are detailed below:

Anno 1880: Gold Edition: $40

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Gold Edition: $26

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition: $39

Far Cry 6: Gold Edition: $32.50

Rider’s Republic: Gold Edition: $32.50

Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition: $20

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft’s next game in the franchise, is releasing later this year. It’s also adding 800 people to the Assassin’s Creed team.

Image credit: Ubisoft