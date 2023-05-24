Assassin’s Creed Mirage gets new trailer, confirmed Oct. 12 release date

Following the leak of Assassin’s Creed Mirage‘s release date, Ubisoft showed off a new trailer for the game at PlayStation’s 2023 Showcase and confirmed that it will release on October 12th, 2023.

Mirage will follow Basim Ibn Ishaq, a character from Valhalla, as he lived in Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age.

PlayStation’s blog details how Basim will use a few new abilities: ‘Assassin’s Focus,’ which allows him to “mark and assassinate several targets in a row,” and ‘Pole Vault,’ a movement ability on display in the trailer.

As Ubisoft has said that this game will return to the series’ roots, it’s no surprise that Maïté Hayet, associate director of global communications and strategy at Ubisoft, highlighted how Basim prefers stealth.

“Staying true to his Hidden Ones training,” Hayet wrote, “Basim generally favours quiet movements and a discreet approach to hunt and strike his targets.”

Hayet also discussed new characters that will appear in Mirage.

“Fuladh is a Rafiq and Eagle-Master to the Hidden Ones. Along with Master Roshan, whose voice guides Basim throughout this trailer, he is another important character in Basim’s journey to becoming a Hidden One. Calm, respectful and direct, Fuladh’s wisdom occasionally intimidates the novices but hides a good sense of humour.”

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available for pre-order now and will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Microsoft Windows.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation