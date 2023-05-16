Xplore successfully connects 16,000 Québec premises to its fibre network

Xplore is celebrating a milestone in its project to connect Québec with the new fibre-to-the-premises network.

The company says 16,000 premises are now enabled on the new network which is partially supported by Operation Haute Vitesse. The Québec government launched the project in 2021 to provide housholds with high speeds internet access.

Xplore’s goal is to deliver access to 30,000 locations in Les Sources, Pontiac, Vallée de la Gatineau, Papineau and La Tuque by September.

Fran Shammo, the company’s interim CEO, called the feat an “important benchmark.”

“Our team is dedicated to delivering fast and reliable internet access to more residents and more businesses to enhance rural living.”

Image credit: Xplore

Source: Xplore