Xplore details plans to extend fibre services in Quebec

Xplore says it will bring service to 6,000 homes and businesses in the communities of Val-des-Sources, the MRC Papineau and the MRC Pontiac, Quebec.

Xplore’s plans will feature download and upload speeds up to 1Gbps and unlimited data.

“Access to gigabit speeds will ensure that more people who live and work in rural Quebec communities will be able to connect without compromise,” Allison Lenehan, Xplore’s president, said.

The announcement is part of the Quebec government’s Operation Haute Vitesse program, focusing on providing high-speed internet to residents in the province. Xplore will connect more than 20,000 locations under the program. The company says it will make further investments, and collectively, 3,200 kilometres of fibre will be deployed across the province.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Xplore