Citizen brings NASA tech to your wrist with 2nd-gen smartwatch collection

Japanese watch maker Citizen has dropped its latest collection of smartwatches, collectively known as the Smart PQ2 series. Prices range from $399 to $499, depending on your choice of model.

Citizen describes its CZ Smart PQ2 as a “revolutionary wearable that provides a built-in self-care advisor through the proprietary CZ smart YouQ wellness application.”

The application, according to Citizen Watch America president Jeffrey Cohen, has been developed using research pioneered by NASA’s Ames Research Centre. Its AI capabilities are built with the help of tools within IBM Watson.

The application aggregates data about the person wearing the watch, such as their heart rate and their sleeping pattern. It then uses this information to “cater to wearers more personally.”

The CZ smart YouQ software is available exclusively on the second generation CZ smartwatches in both touchscreen and hybrid models, Citizen says.

All watch models in the new collection are compatible with both iOS and Android phones, and are available for purchase on Citizen’s website. They are also being carried by Best Buy Canada.

Image credit: Citizen