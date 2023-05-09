MTV’s Clone High revival coming to Crave in Canada this month

The revival of MTV’s fan favourite Clone High series will begin streaming in Canada on Crave on May 23rd, the same day it premieres on HBO Max in the U.S.

Barry Hertz, The Globe and Mail‘s film editor, confirmed the news with Bell Media and shared it on Twitter.

Teletoon might be dead, but the new version of CLONE HIGH will be streaming in Canada on Crave May 23, the same day it debuts on Max in the U.S. https://t.co/Js4Nt3ASSt — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) May 9, 2023

The adult sci-fi animated series debuted in 2002 on the now-defunct Teletoon in Canada and ran for one season. Created by The Lego Movie‘s Phil Lord and Chris Miller and Scrubs‘ Bill Lawrence, Clone High takes place at a high school populated by the clones of well-known historical figures, including Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Joan of Arc and Gandhi.

While the series was cancelled due to low ratings, a cult following in the years since ultimately led MTV to greenlight two new seasons in 2020. The revival takes place 20 years after the original and features returning voices Will Forte (Abe), Nicole Sullivan (Joan), Phil Lord (Scudworth), Chris Miller (JFK and Mr. B) Christa Miller (Candide), Donald Faison (George Washington Carver) and Judah Miller (Scangrade).

Check out the trailer for the revival below:

It’s important to note that the first season of Clone High isn’t actually available in Canada on any subscription streaming service or even up for purchase from stores like iTunes and Google Play. Bell has confirmed to MobileSyrup that only the revival of the series is coming to Crave.



