iOS 16.5 to launch next week with Apple News update

Apple has revealed that it will launch iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 to the public next week, along with a new Pride Edition Band for the Apple Watch. The company shared the news in a recent press release, highlighting the new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper that will be available with the software updates.

iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 have been in beta testing since late March, and they bring some minor but welcome changes to the iPhone and Apple Watch.

For iPhone users, iOS 16.5 adds a new Sports tab in the Apple News app, where they can find news, scores and schedules for their favourite teams and leagues. This feature was previously hidden in the ‘Today’ tab, but now it has its own dedicated section as Apple expands its sports content offerings.

For Apple Watch users, watchOS 9.5 introduces a new Pride Celebration watch face that matches the new Pride Edition Sport band. The band features colourful geometric shapes on a white base, which are compression-moulded into the final band. Apple said that the band represents its support for diversity and that it supports several organizations that advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion, such as GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project, Gender Spectrum, The National Center for Transgender Equality, and ILGA World.

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later. It will be available on Apple’s website now, and at Apple Store locations beginning May 24th for $59.

iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released next week, ahead of Apple’s WWDC event in June, where the company is expected to unveil iOS 17 and other major software updates.

Source: Apple