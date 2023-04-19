Microsoft to drop Twitter from advertising plan starting April 25

Microsoft is going to drop Twitter from its Microsoft Advertising plan next week, according to a new “Multi-platform: Social network engagement” post from the company.

“Starting on April 25, 2023, Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter,” reads the page.

Because of the change, starting April 25th, users will not be able to access their Twitter account through Microsoft’s social management tool. They also won’t be able to create and manage drafts or Tweets. Additionally, those who use Microsoft’s Digital Marketing Center for Twitter wouldn’t be able to view past Tweets and engagement or schedule Tweets.

Microsoft added that other social media channels, such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, will continue to be available.

According to Mashable, a similar email is starting to hit the inbox of Microsoft’s social management tool, warning that “Digital Marketing Center (DMC) will no longer support Twitter starting on April 25, 2023.”

Microsoft’s social media service was provided for free to advertisers and was prominently featured in Microsoft Advertising’s Digital Marketing Center dashboard. It worked alongside the platform’s social and search paid advertising tools, which helped businesses run and manage their paid ad campaigns on platforms like Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, and Microsoft’s search advertising.

The announcement from Microsoft comes just one day after Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared at a major marketing and advertising conference where he attempted to lure brands back to the platform after Twitter lost half of its biggest advertisers following his takeover of the company.

They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2023

Musk doesn’t seem to be too happy about the development. In a tweet reply to the news, Musk said that Microsoft “trained illegally using Twitter data,” and that it is “lawsuit time.” If Musk does indeed file a lawsuit against Microsoft, it would be quite a big deal. One of the world’s richest men going after one of the largest companies would undoubtedly damage both Twitter and Microsoft. Further, just last year alone, Microsoft made over $12 billion from digital ads that were produced, operated, and delivered using its advertising platform. Removing Twitter access for advertisers is sure to reduce earnings for the software giant.

Image credit: Microsoft

Source: Microsoft, via: Mashable