Amazon Luna now available on the Samsung Gaming Hub in Canada

The Samsung Gaming Hub now supports Amazon Luna in Canada, one month after the game streaming service launched here.

Available on 2021-2023 Samsung smart TV models, the Samsung Gaming Hub combines game services from multiple companies, including Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. With this latest update, Canadians can stream games from Amazon’s Luna service directly from their Samsung TVs.

To access Luna, you’ll need Amazon’s proprietary Luna controller or a compatible USB 2.0 and Bluetooth controller.

However, you’ll need a subscription to actually play games on Luna:

Luna+ ($12.99/month with a 7-day trial) — includes dozens of games from various publishers, such as Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, Sonic Colors Ultimate and Yakuza Kiwami

Ubisoft+ Multi-Access ($22.99/month) — dozens of games from Ubisoft’s catalogue, including Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Beyond Good & Evil and Watch Dogs: Legion

Jackbox Games ($6.49/month) — includes every Jackbox party game (Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, Drawful and more)

Alternatively, Prime members get a few different Luna games each month. For April, that includes Yakuza Kiwami 2, The Jackbox Games Party Pack 3, Horizon Chase Turbo and The Adventure Pals.

