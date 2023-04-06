Twitter Blue subscribers will see ads outside timelines, despite Musk’s promise to cut ads in half

Remember when Elon Musk promised Twitter Blue users would see half the ads? Well, now that the feature has gone live, the fine print tells a different story.

The perk doesn’t actually seem to remove half the ads.

Basic Blue will have half the number of ads. We will offer a higher tier with no ads next year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2022

“See approximately 50% fewer ads in the For You and Following timelines,” Twitter’s website states.

The reductions only apply to timelines and not on promoted content seen elsewhere on the platform, including profiles and Twitter replies.

“There may be times when there are more or fewer non-promoted Tweets between promoted Tweets,” the website states.

As Musk also noted in his December tweet, Twitter users will be able to pay for a higher tier with no ads. It’s unclear how this will work and if Musk will actually stick by his word of “no ads.”

Source: Twitter Via: XDA