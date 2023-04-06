Jeep continues its plug-in hybrid line with the 2024 Wrangler 4xe

Jeep’s plug-in hybrid Wrangler SUV is set for an upgrade, with the automaker planning to introduce two new trim levels for the 2024 model year.

Jeep is also launching new tech features to the plug-in hybrid in an effort to achieve a completely electrified lineup by 2025.

This marks the first substantial update to the hybrid Wrangler since the 4xe was introduced in 2021. The update is coming at a time of immense popularity for the hybrid model, with roughly 1 in 4 Wranglers sold last year being a plug-in model.

That’s over 43,000 Wrangle 4xe models sold in 2022, up 46 percent when compared to the year before.

With the amount of growth that Jeep is seeing with the Wrangler plug-in model lately, the automaker is looking to improve on the features that made it America’s Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid in 2022. This includes enhanced in-car technology, more off-road capabilities and better towing.

The two new trim levels being introduced are in an effort to expand appeal to a wider audience of its customer base. The Wrangler Sport S 4xe will be a lower entry point addition to its lineup, with the Rubicon X housing more premium parts, such as steel bumpers and 35-inch tires.

The company is looking to improve the model’s battery, with the Wrangler 4xe hosting a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery. This is a slight improvement in capacity over 2021’s 14 kWh battery and sets the maximum charge rate at 7.2 kW.

Further, the inside of the Wrangler features a new 12.3-inch touchscreen to display the UConnect 5 operating system. It will feature the new Trails Offroad system, which Jeep claims “delivers comprehensive off-road trail guides for the 62 Jeep Badge of Honor trails.” Users can access an upgradable subscription that unlocks more than 3,000 trail guides.

For those who prefer their phone’s interface, don’t worry. The 2024 Wrangler comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities.

The company has not revealed an official price yet. Going off the 2021 Wrangler 4xe Sahara’s starting price tag of $52,520, it’s safe to say that Jeep won’t be giving these hybrids away.

While fully electric Jeeps will have to wait until 2025, the 2024 Wrangler 4xe will be an exciting stop on the road to its completely electrified lineup.

Image credit: Jeep

Via: The Verge