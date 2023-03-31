Google’s Bard AI falls short of rivals, Pichai promises upgrades to come soon

Recent criticism about Google’s Bard sharing non-factual information and rumours around the use of ChatGPT to train Bard surfacing aren’t painting a good picture for Google, and CEO Sundar Pichai is now in damage control mode.

Pichai has promised that upgrades to Bard are coming in the near future, as stated in an interview on The New York Times’ Hard Fork podcast. “Pretty soon, perhaps as this

| Open Player in New Window

goes live, we will be upgrading Bard to some of our more capable PaLM models, which will bring more capabilities; be it in reasoning, coding, it can answer maths questions better. So you will see progress over the course of next week,” he said.

PaLM is a more recent language model that is larger in scale than Bard’s current LaMDA model, and is more capable when dealing with tasks like common-sense reasoning and coding problems

Pichai acknowledged that the way Bard is now, it is failing to match the performance of rivals such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot, which runs on OpenAI’s GPT-4. He also discussed concerns regarding the fast pace of development in AI models, and the threat it can pose to society.

He also acknowledged the concerns raised in an open letter signed by Elon Musk and top AI researchers calling for a six-month pause on the development of AI systems.

Despite the hurdles, Pichai remains committed to advancing AI capabilities. He emphasized the importance of anticipating and evolving to meet the challenges that AI will present, and understands that these systems are likely to become very capable, regardless of whether they reach the level of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Check out the full podcast here.

Source: The New York Times Via: The Verge