Bing AI has been running on GPT-4 since release

OpenAI today announced its advanced and highly sophisticated GPT-4 large language model that is reported to be much smarter than GPT-3.5, the model behind ChatGPT.

However, interestingly, it turns out that Microsoft has already been using the new model for a while now in its Bing AI bot.

According to a new blog post from the company, Microsoft’s head of consumer marketing, Yusuf Mehdi said, “we are happy to confirm that the new Bing is running on GPT-4, which we’ve customized for search. If you’ve used the new Bing preview at any time in the last five weeks, you’ve already experienced an early version of this powerful model.”

He added, “as OpenAI makes updates to GPT-4 and beyond, Bing benefits from those improvements. Along with our own updates based on community feedback, you can be assured that you have the most comprehensive copilot features available.”

We knew that Microsoft’s Bing AI works on a novel “Prometheus” models, but we never knew that it also utilizes GPT-4. Microsoft was likely keeping it under wraps until OpenAI itself revealed the new model, hence why it came out today and informed the world about it.

Additionally, Jordi Ribas, corporate vice president at Bing and Microsoft revealed in a Tweet that the company has increased the limit on the Bing AI chatbot to 15 chats per session and up to 150 per day, up from five chats per session and 50 chats per day.

Good news, we've increased our turn limits to 15/150. Also confirming that the next-gen model Bing uses in Prometheus is indeed OpenAI's GPT-4 which they just announced today. Congrats to the @OpenAI team. https://t.co/WTVlVCVOyw pic.twitter.com/VA4Z1SDiEG — Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) March 14, 2023

Image credit: Microsoft

Source: Microsoft