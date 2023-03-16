Steam Deck on sale for 10 percent off right now

Valve’s Steam Deck portable gaming PC is on sale for 10 percent off just over a year after it first became available.

Unfortunately, the handheld is only being discounted by 10 percent, but for something that hasn’t gone on sale before, 10 percent is certainly better than nothing. In Canada, that works out to the following prices:

64GB eMMC model – $449.10 (regular $499)

256GB NVMe SSD – $593.10 (regular $659)

512GB NVMe SSD – $737.10 (regular $819)

All three models have expected delivery dates of one to two weeks. You can buy your Steam Deck here.

The Steam Deck is quite the little handheld. It’s impressive to see a small device like that playing full-fledged PC games (it’s crazy that we now live in a world where you can play a once-exclusive PlayStation title on the portable PC in your hands). Despite some early issues, it’s come a long way. Plus, the handheld is a modder’s dream, with people connecting it to external GPUs and even getting macOS running on it.

You can check out the Steam Deck store page here.