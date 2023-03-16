Pixel 7a prototype spotted on eBay

The Pixel 7a prototype is now available to purchase on eBay.

The smartphone was posted to eBay by ‘Nikoskom-94,’ and it’s unclear how they received it. The current bid is $2,550 USD (around $3500 CAD) and is available until Saturday at 8:45 am ET. The bid is pretty high considering the device will cost sub-$800 CAD.

The item specifics indicate that the phone has a 128GB storage capacity and 8GB of RAM. The phone doesn’t start and only goes into fastboot mode. The SIM tray is missing, as well.

Over the weekend, a Pixel 7a prototype was spotted in a hands-on, giving us the specs and a detailed look at the phone. The handset sports a 90Hz refresh rate display, two 12-megapixel rear cameras, Google’s Tensor G2 chip and more.

This prototype is an older model of the prototype that was revealed this past weekend. It lacks the ‘G’ logo and has the placeholder logo that Google typically has on its devices before placing its well-known G emblem.

Source: eBay, @OnLeaks