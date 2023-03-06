API change causes Twitter functions to go down

Twitter suffered a major outage on the morning of Monday, March 6th. During the outage, links and images stopped working across the social media platform on mobile apps and the Twitter website.

Clicking on Twitter links resulted in an error page that read, “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information.”

According to DownDetector, the outage began roughly at 11:27am ET/8:27pm PT, and peaked at roughly 12:12pm ET/9:12pm ET.

Around 12:40 is when service seemed to have resumed, with links and images working as intended.

This comes soon after Twitter went down earlier this month, where users could not publish new Tweets and send or receive direct messages (DMs).

Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 6, 2023

Twitter has confirmed that it made an internal change that had “some unintended consequences,” which caused the outage on the platform. However, the company is currently working on fixing the problem and has promised to provide updates when the issue is resolved. In a follow up tweet, the company said that “things should now be working as normal.”

In a Tweet reply, Twitter CEO Elon Musk chimed in too, saying that “A small API change had massive ramifications. The code stack is extremely brittle for no good reason.” He added, “Will ultimately need a complete rewrite,” referring to the code.

A small API change had massive ramifications. The code stack is extremely brittle for no good reason. Will ultimately need a complete rewrite. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2023

Is Twitter still wonky for you? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: @TwitterSupport