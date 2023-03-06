Nothing to detail the Nothing Ear (2) on March 22

We already know that Carl Pei’s Nothing is already working on a Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds, thanks to leaked press renders shared by reliable industry leaker @OnLeaks (via SmartPrix). What we didn’t know when the renders were leaked was when the earbuds would finally be released.

Now, Nothing has officially announced the existence of Nothing Ear (2), and the company will deliver more details about them and a potential release date on March 22nd at 10am ET/7am PT.

Nothing’s official website features a teaser image of the Nothing Ear (2) with “Better sound. Better clarity. Just better. A mighty refinement. Learn everything on 22 March, 10:00 EST,” written beside it.

The company, however, hasn’t revealed any other information about the upcoming earbuds, including specs and pricing. In a press statement, the company hinted at the Ear 2’s design, stating it “celebrates Nothing’s iconic design with elite engineering and next-level personalisation for the ultimate sound experience.”

Previous rumours about the earbuds have suggested the Nothing Ear (2) will look very similar to their predecessor, with the primary external visual difference between the Ear (1) and the Ear (2) being the change in position of the noise-cancelling microphone.

The microphone was located at the top of the earbud in the Ear (1), but it seems to have been moved to the side of the earbud, as seen in the image below. Minor internal changes also result in a slightly different look on the stem of the earbud.

Further, the new earbuds are reported to feature personalized ANC, allowing the user to set the intensity of noise cancellation according to their preference, alongside support for dual connectivity, allowing the device to be paired with two devices at once for ease of switching.

Apart from the Nothing Ear (2), we know the company is also working on its first speaker.

Image credit: Nothing

Via: Android Police