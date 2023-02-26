Did you buy a PlayStation VR2?

PlayStation’s new PS5 virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2), is finally here.

The headset, which only works with the PlayStation 5 console, sports eye-tracking, front cameras, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and new Sense controllers.

The PS VR2 launches with 40 games coming during, or shortly, after its release, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Before Your Eyes, Creed: Rise to Glory Championship Edition, Resident Evil Village and Gran Turismo 7.

In Canada, the PS VR2 costs $750. An $819.99 Call of the Mountain bundle is available that includes the game and the headset.

Did you buy the PS VR2? Are you planning to buy it? Let us know in the comments below or tweet us @MobileSyrup.