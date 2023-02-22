PlayStation VR2 is now available in Canada

The next generation of PlayStation VR, the appropriately named PlayStation VR2, is finally here.

As a peripheral for the PlayStation 5, the PS VR2 sports 4K HDR visuals, on top of features like eye-tracking, front cameras and haptic feedback and adaptive triggers with the new Sense controllers.

Games-wise, the headset has more than 40 games coming at or shortly after launch, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Before Your Eyes, Creed: Rise to Glory Championship Edition, Resident Evil Village and Gran Turismo 7. While some games are on the original PS VR and offer free PS VR2 updates, the new headset isn’t backwards compatible with its predecessor.

Then there’s the price. In Canada, the PS VR2 has a rather steep price tag of $750. An $819.99 Call of the Mountain bundle is available, which includes the headset and the game, but that only saves you $10.

If you have the disposable income for this admittedly luxury item, you can order it at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy Canada, GameStop, The Source and Walmart.

For more on the PS VR2, check out our review.