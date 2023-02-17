The Last of Us’ Bloater seems to be a bit of a sex icon

Spoiler warning: the fifth episode of The Last of Us ends in a massive outbreak in Kansas City.

Among these infected is the giant Bloater, an incredibly large and murderous enemy. This Bloater is played by Adam Basil, a 6’6 British stunt performer from films like No Time to Die, Fast 9, Cruella and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

“The Bloater was a huge undertaking for our department, to create a practical character to interact with the cast and performers and provide as much reference as possible for the the vfx team to take further in post production.

– BarrieGower IG #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/6h8S0LDVfN — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) February 14, 2023

Basil spoke to Entertainment Weekly after the episode, saying he got a lot of attention after starring as the Bloater.

“He seems to be a bit of a sex icon,” Basil told EW. “He’s captured a lot of people’s imaginations. Someone asked me if I’d come to their wedding. I’ve had people sending me love messages. He really brought out something in people that I don’t think even they knew they had. He’s the big daddy mushroom, I think there’s been a [meme].”

The costume was designed by Barrie Gower, who made the prosthetics for Game of Thrones‘ Night King and Stranger Things’ Vecna.

The Last of Us hits Crave every Sunday at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Image credit: HBO

Source: Entertainment Weekly